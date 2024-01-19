Glenn Maxwell Steps Down as Melbourne Stars Captain in Big Bash League

Glenn Maxwell has stepped down as Melbourne Stars captain following the club's failure to make the BBL finals.The Australian all-rounder led Stars for five years and made it into the finals of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 editions. Maxwell still has two years of his BBL contract with Melbourne remaining and is eager to contribute as a player while also providing support for the new incoming leader. The 35-year-old is the Stars' highest run-getter, and has also slammed the most sixes (100+), having joined the club back in 2011-12 season. Interestingly, Stars and Hobart Hurricanes are the only two clubs that have not managed to win a BBL title since its inception.

They have been runner-up three times, including back-to-back in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and had the BBL8 title within their grasp before an astonishing collapse against Renegades."We left our run in someone else's hands which is never what you want to do in this game," Maxwell told Fox Cricket during the final game of this season."After the first couple of years, having so much dominance and not being able to get over that final hurdle, it feels like the last four years out of finals contention is quite frustrating."We feel like we've had a good enough list, probably haven't had enough luck with injuries and timing, replacements and it just all seems to compound on itself."Peter Moores, the former England coach who was in his first season at Stars, praised Maxwell's impact on the club.

"Credit to him, he comes off the back of a World Cup, and what a World Cup for him personally and Australia, but to get the enthusiasm and the drive, that's all your looking for as a coach, and he's had that every day," Moores said during the final game of the season."The Stars is where he captains, and he's put his heart and soul into it. I've had good laughs with him on and around the game, and also off the field, it's been great fun