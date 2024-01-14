Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket

Shaun Marsh has officially declared his retirement from professional cricket. The seasoned cricketer announced to his teammates over the weekend, revealing that the upcoming clash against the Sydney Thunder will mark his final appearance in the Big Bash League.

Marsh's latest performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he notched an unbeaten half-century, earning him the coveted Player of the Match title. This stellar display led the Melbourne Renegades to a six-wicket victory against the Melbourne Stars on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium, almost concluding his illustrious BBL 13 journey with three half-centuries.

"I have loved playing for the Renegades; I've met some great people over the last five years, and the friendships I've made will last a lifetime. This playing group is special. They've been amazing to me, amazing teammates, and even better friends,” Marsh said as quoted by Renegades' official website.

"Our members and fans are some of the most passionate out there, and I'm so thankful for their support over the journey. Stick with us; there's a huge amount of talent in this group, and I have no doubt they'll lead this group back to the top. To the Renegades' coaches and staff and everyone behind the scenes - thank you for backing me in from the start and over my final years. It's made my job a little easier out in the middle," he added.

Shaun Marsh signs off as one of the bests Having graced the international cricket arena since his debut in 2008, the stalwart of Australian cricket has decided to hang up his boots. His recent unbeaten half-century in the Melbourne Renegades' triumph over the Stars at Marvel Stadium was a fitting swansong. With 38 Test and 73 ODI appearances for Australia, he leaves an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

In the BBL, he stands as the sixth-highest run-scorer, amassing 2810 runs at an impressive average of 40.72, adorned with 27 fifties. Renowned for his versatility in the top order, the 40-year-old's contribution places him third in the club's all-time run tally (1375*) from 42 games. Melbourne Renegades' General Manager, James Rosengarten, acknowledged Marsh's invaluable impact on the team.

“Shaun's influence runs deeper than just the runs he puts on the scorecard. As a leader in the team, he's been a very important sounding board for our younger players and the group in general. A career like Shaun's is not easily replaced,” Rosengarten said.