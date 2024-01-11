When 'Joker' Plays Cricket and Steven Smith Plays Tennis at Melbourne

Australian Cricketer Steve Smith showcased his tennis skills at Melbourne Park during an exhibition event, leaving tennis icon Novak Djokovic in awe. The event, held at Rod Laver Arena, featured charity matches organized in preparation for the Australian Open, set to commence on January 14.

Smith, along with Australian middle-distance runner Peter Bol, joined Djokovic on the court, bringing out his competitive spirit against the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic, known for his powerful serves, directed a gentle one towards Smith's body. The Australian cricketer, renowned for his impeccable footwork on the cricket field, skillfully dodged the ball and returned it accurately within the court boundaries. Djokovic, genuinely impressed, acknowledged Smith's talent, bowing down to the remarkable return.

Meanwhile, Djokovic tried his hand at cricket, but his efforts couldn't match Smith's tennis finesse. The Serbian tennis maestro attempted a cross-batted shot, which unfortunately missed its mark. However, when Djokovic switched to a tennis racquet, the ball soared into the crowd at Melbourne Park.

Looking ahead, Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, is set to defend his title at the Australian Open. His quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam could see a quarter-final clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas. Having won three of the four Grand Slams last year, Djokovic eyes a Golden Slam, including the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith is preparing for a new role as an opener in Test cricket, filling the void left by the retired David Warner. Additionally, he will captain the ODI team in the upcoming series against the West Indies, with Pat Cummins rested by senior selectors.