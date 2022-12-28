BBL: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes star as Sydney Thunder beat Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets

The unbeaten opening 124-run partnership stand between Alex Hales and Matthew Gilkes powered Sydney Thunder to their second win of the season as they thrashed Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League on Tuesday.

Thunder only needed 11 deliveries to surpass that infamous total. Gilkes had a duck that night and only six runs in four innings this season, but he broke through by attacking star pitchers Michael Neser and Mark Steketee with ease.

Gilkes dominated early on before Hales took over to ensure Thunder did not squander such a powerful platform. Thunder took the power surge in the 11th over, and Gilkes took advantage with three sixes and a four, amassing 25 runs off legspinner Mitchell Swepson to reach his half-century in style.

Hales soon reached his half-century before smashing the winning boundary, ensuring that the home fans celebrated with gusto, in contrast to their mocking celebrations during the Strikers game.

Thunder won by 10 wickets for the fifth time in BBL history, giving their net run rate a much-needed boost.

In their team's first game back at Sydney Showground since going all-out for 15, the Thunder duo left no mental scars as they won with 50 balls to spare.

The pair revelled in punishing Test hopefuls Michael Neser (0-31) and Mitchell Swepson (0-40), who struggled to defend the Heat's modest first innings total of 6-121 in the three overs each were given.

Earlier, with a methodical 43, opener Colin Munro helped to steady the ship, forming a balanced partnership with Jimmy Peirson (27).

When Peirson was hit on the helmet by a 132km/h delivery from Nathan McAndrew in the 11th over, there was some concern.

While Peirson was able to continue playing, his dismissal marked the beginning of the Heat's demise, with Munro leaving and Neser walking for a golden duck.

Xavier Bartlett added a quick 28 off 17 balls to give the Thunder a manageable total of 121/6.

( With inputs from ANI )

