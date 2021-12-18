BCCI chief medical officer Abhijit Salvi resigns

New Delhi, Dec 18 BCCI's chief medical officer Abhijit Salvi has resigned due to personal reasons, says a report. Abhijit moved out after the New Zealand Test series which finished on December 7 in Mumbai.

As per an ESPNCricinfo report, he is believed to have stepped down for personal reasons. The BCCI is yet to make Salvi's exit public.

Salvi was in charge of BCCI's age-verification, anti-doping, and medical wing. He had also overseen medical arrangements for two editions of IPL and the T20 World Cup in the UAE where India was the host.

"The timing of Salvi's departure is significant, considering the BCCI is scheduled to conduct the Under-16 national championships, otherwise known as the Vijay Merchant Trophy, from January 9, 2022," the report said.

"He was in charge of the age verification process, put in place by BCCI to uproot age fraud, a malaise that former Indian captain and current men's head coach Rahul Dravid said was 'toxic' and equivalent to 'fixing'."

Salvi, who joined the BCCI in 2012, was the one-person medical arm of the board - leading the medical and anti-doping wings.

