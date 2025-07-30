Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer Ruled Out of ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval; Ollie Pope to Lead England

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team: England have suffered a major setback ahead of the fifth and final Test against India as captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out with a right shoulder injury. The decisive match of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy will begin on Thursday, July 31, at the Kia Oval in London. Ollie Pope will captain England in Stokes' absence. The team has also made three more changes to their playing eleven. Spinner Liam Dawson and fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse have been left out of the squad.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced that Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton, along with Josh Tongue, have been added to the playing eleven. Jacob Bethell has been included in the side and will bat at number six. The young batter will play his first match in the series.

Here is England’s playing eleven for the fifth Test:

Zak Crawley Ben Duckett Ollie Pope (captain) Joe Root Harry Brook Jacob Bethell Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper) Chris Woakes Gus Atkinson Jamie Overton Josh Tongue

With the series now at 2-1 in England’s favour, the final Test at The Oval will decide the outcome of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.