Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc Shine as 19 Wickets Fall on Day 1 of AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 1st Test; Australia 123/9 at Stumps

England Cricket Team vs Australian National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Ben Stokes produced a stunning five-wicket burst to leave Australia reeling at 123 for 9 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test in Perth on Friday. Australia trail England by 49 runs after a dramatic day in which fast bowlers controlled every session. England were bowled out for 172 in the first innings but responded with a fierce fightback led by their captain. Stokes took five wickets in six overs to dismantle Australia’s middle and lower order and turn the match in England’s favour.

Australia slipped early in their chase. Jofra Archer removed debutant Jake Weatherald for a duck with his second ball. Marnus Labuschagne followed for nine. Usman Khawaja fell for two. Steve Smith battled for 17 from 49 balls before Brydon Carse dismissed him and also sent Khawaja back.

Stokes then took charge. He removed Travis Head for 21. Cameron Green for 24. Alex Carey for 26. Mitchell Starc for 12. Scott Boland for a duck. His spell pushed Australia into deep trouble by the close of play.

Earlier, Australia’s innings had been set up by Mitchell Starc, who destroyed England with a career-best spell of 7 for 58. Starc struck in the first over to remove Zak Crawley for a duck and returned twice more in the opening spell to take three wickets, including Joe Root for a duck.

England reached 105 for 4 at lunch with Ollie Pope scoring 46 and Harry Brook steadying the innings with a half-century. Brook top scored with 52. Cameron Green ended Pope’s stay by trapping him lbw. After lunch, Starc swept through the lower order as England were dismissed in 32.5 overs.

Day 1 ended with England holding control after a dramatic start to the series.