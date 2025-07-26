Ben Stokes Becomes First England Captain to Score Century and Take Five-Wicket Haul in Same Test; Achieves Feat During ENG vs IND 4th Test (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England Test captain Ben Stokes etched his name into the history books with a sensational all-round performance in the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India at Old Trafford. Stokes scored an 141 and claimed five wickets for 72 runs in India’s first innings. With this feat, he became the first England captain in 148 years of Test history to register both a century and a five-wicket haul in the same match.

England played their first Test in 1877 against Australia. Since then, 82 players have captained the team in 1,088 matches. None before Stokes had achieved this historic double.

The 34-year-old joins an elite group of international captains to accomplish this rare feat. The others are Denis Atkinson and Garry Sobers of the West Indies, and Pakistan legends Mushtaq Mohammad and Imran Khan.

Stokes also became the fourth Englishman to record a century and a five-wicket haul in the same Test. The others are Tony Greig, Ian Botham, and Gus Atkinson. Stokes is also the seventh cricketer to achieve this double against India in Test history. He follows legends such as Collie Smith, Garry Sobers, Bruce Taylor, Ian Botham, Imran Khan, and Roston Chase.

Meanwhile, Joe Root also made headlines by scoring 150 in the same innings. With that knock, Root moved to second on the all-time list of Test run scorers with 13,409 runs, surpassing Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 and have taken firm control of the fourth Test.