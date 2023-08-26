Ben Stokes being available just as a batter sort of changes the dynamic a little bit: Jos Buttler

London, Aug 26 England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler said all-rounder Ben Stokes coming out of ODI retirement to play in the ODI World Cup later this year as a specialist batter has changed the dynamic of the team a little bit.

Stokes, who was adjudged Player of the Match in a dramatic 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup final at Lord’s, will be playing 50-over cricket again to help England defend their title in India from October 5 to November 19.

"Of course, Ben Stokes coming back and being available just as a batter sort of changes the dynamic a little bit. Ben's a fantastic player to be able to welcome back, so it's a really tough selection," Buttler was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Stokes’ return meant Harry Brook is not a part of England’s ODI squad at the moment. But Brook is in England's squad for the four-match T20I series against New Zealand starting from Wednesday, and Buttler feels the right-handed batter could still force his way into the ODI squad via good performances.

"There's still a long time before everyone is meant to get on the plane, so we'll wait and see what happens. We all know Harry's a fantastic player and we saw what he can do the other night. It's not like it's a surprise: we know what a brilliant player he is, he's just the unfortunate one at the moment to not be in that squad at the moment," added Buttler.

The wicketkeeper-batter believes England being able to leave out someone of Brook’s calibre should be seen from a positive lens. "We're blessed with a lot of strength in depth, and talent. (There are) excellent players not in that provisional squad at the moment."

"It's been the nature of England squads in the white-ball teams over the last few years really, which is a great sign for us. They're good problems to have."

