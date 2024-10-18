Ben Stokes Loses Bat, Balance and Wicket in a Single Ball During PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2024; Video Goes Viral

England captain Ben Stokes experienced a bizarre dismissal on Day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium. Chasing a target of 297 runs to win and seal the series, England struggled at 7 wickets down with more than 160 runs still needed. Stokes had just scored 37 runs off 36 balls when he charged down the pitch against left-arm spinner Noman Ali. In a comical mishap, Stokes lost his grip on the bat, which flew out of his hand as wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan completed an easy stumping. He also lost his balance and fell after the bat slipped from his grasp. Video footage of the dismissal quickly went viral on social media.

Watch video here:

Ben Stokes lost his bat, his balance and his wicket in a single ball. 😲 pic.twitter.com/3Gns0SDXvu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 18, 2024

Read Also | ECB bans trans women from playing professional cricket

The Shan Masood-led Pakistan team made a remarkable comeback after suffering a humiliating defeat against England in the first Test. Following a whitewash at home against Bangladesh, Pakistan had lost the first Test by an innings and 47 runs. However, they made bold decisions for the second Test, dropping key players such as Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi.

The hosts opted for the same pitch used in the first Test, which proved beneficial as their spin-heavy attack dominated England. Noman Ali and Sajid Khan combined for an impressive 20 wickets in the match, with Noman leading the charge with 11 scalps and Sajid contributing 9.

Pakistan ended their 11-match winless streak at home by crushing England by 152 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium, leveling the three-match Test series 1-1 in sensational style.