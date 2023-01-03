Big Bash League games cut down to 43 for 2024-25

Cricket Australia as part of their new broadcast deal have cut short the number of games for the next BBL season. The 2024-25 season of the Big Bash League (BBL) will comprise 43 games, 18 fewer than the current marquee tournament. The revamp is part of a new seven-year domestic broadcast contract signed by CA with Foxtel and Seven West Media.

The tournament last had 43 games during the 2017-18 edition and has since expanded to 61 fixtures, featuring a finals series of five games. The reduction in matches comes with the aim of completing it within the school holidays and hoping for the availability of Australian and overseas players.

Australian men's home Tests and women's international games have been broadcasted on Seven and Foxtel since 2018 and they will continue to do so between 2024-2031. While the Tests and majority of BBL will be available free-to-air on Seven and 7-plus, white-ball games of Australia's men's side shall remain behind a paywall on Foxtel and Kayo.