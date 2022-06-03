Brandon King ready to 'bat anywhere in top six' for West Indies after win over Netherlands

West Indies batter Brandon King, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match on Thursday, said that he can 'bat anywhere in top six' positions for his side.

West Indies clinched a five-wicket win over the Netherlands at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Thursday. The day was extremely memorable for the Windies as they outplayed the Dutch in every department. With this win, they have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with one more match to go.

"To be honest, part of my strength is adapting to whatever is needed for the team. I can bat anywhere in the top six. This was a new role given to me. It's not unfamiliar [though] - I'm a middle-order batsman first and foremost, so I'm comfortable in this position," ESPNcricinfo quotes Brandon King as saying.

"As cricketers, when times are good, you have to try and cash in and get as many runs as possible. I'm trying to cash in and feel good out there, and trying to capitalize on good form. Going out there, wickets falling around me... I just had to try and dig in and stay out there for the team," he added.

Brandon King's best knock of 91 not out rescued West Indies from 99 for 5 and led them to a series win.

"Knowing that I was one of the last recognized batsmen out there with Keacy, I thought we just had to stay out there. We weren't chasing a big total, so it was good to keep it simple," he added.

Talking about Keacy Carty, who smashed 43 not out and stitched up a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket with King, the West Indies batter said, "He was brilliant coming in that pressure situation in his first innings. I thought he played exceptionally well. He kept a cool head and if he continues with that, he'll do well."

The win for the West Indies has now seen them leap into the top half of the ICC Super League ODI table, and King is keen on continuing to rack up more points, with more challenging assignments on the horizon.

"These points are extremely important because we have not been having the best of fortunes recently in this format of the game. It is great to come away with a series win and, hopefully, we can carry this into the last game and the next series," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

