WI vs Ind 1st Test: Spinners counterattack to force comeback after India's 229-run opening stand (Day 2, Tea)

Roseau [Dominica], July 14 : Alick Athanaze and Jomel Warrican managed to shift the momentum back into the favour of West Indies in a session that was once again largely dominated by the India openers in the first Test on Thursday at Windsor Park.

At the end of the second session of Day-2 India managed to put up a score of 245/2 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli unbeaten on scores of 116(244)* and 4(10)* respectively.

Rohit and Jaiswal continued their assault on West Indies bowlers just like they did in the first session of Day 2.

The young left-handed batter completed his debut Test ton, while the Indian skipper scored his 10th Test hundred moments later.

However, Athanaze ended his moment of glory on the very next ball to bag his maiden Test scalp. Shubman Gill (6) didn't get the desired start at the number 3 spot as a sharp catch at gully by Athanaze handed Warrican his first Test wicket.

Virat Kholi came in to ensure India didn't end up losing further wickets in the final overs of the second session. India are ahead in the first Test with a lead of 95 runs and 8 wickets in hand.

Earlier in the first session, Rohit and Yashasvi notched up India's first-run opening stand in 23 Test innings. Yashasvi started his Test career on a high note, scoring his first half-century on the second morning of the Dominica Test. He achieved the milestone in 104 balls, thanks to a four off Alzarri Joseph.

Resuming their innings at 80/0 on Day 2, India openers Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal kept the scoreboard ticking. The batting pair of Rohit and Yashasvi were decisive in their approach and made the West Indies bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his fifty soon after the day's play began while the India captain continued to pile up runs. The Indian batters rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Windies bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer. Rohit was the aggressor of the batting pair, smashing boundaries regularly.

The Indian opening pair completely dominated the West Indies bowlers as runs came thick and fast for the visitors. Alzarri Joseph was on the receiving end with Rohit smashing him for two boundaries and one maximum in an over.

Rohit displayed great resilience and determination as he brought up his fifty in the 38th over of the game. The Indian pair remained unbeaten as the visitors ended the session at the 146/0 mark with Rohit (68*) and Yashasvi (62*) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Brief score: West Indies 150 (Alick Athanaze 47, Kraigg Brathwaite 20; Ravichandran Ashwin 5-60) vs India 245/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 116*, Rohit Sharma 103; Alick Athanaze 1-32).

