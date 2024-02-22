From Pani-Puri Seller to Mumbai's Rs 5-Crore Property Owner: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inspirational Journey

Yashasvi Jaiswal, unlike many his age, his path to success did not end with privilege. Instead, it's a story of courage and determination despite difficulties in life and a passion for cricket that took him from selling pani-puri on the streets of Mumbai to owning a Rs 5-crore apartment in Mumbai's porch area BKC in Bandra East.

Jaiswal, from Uttar Pradesh, came to Mumbai at the age of 10 with a single dream - to become a cricketer. However, reality was far from a dream. Sleeping in a tent at the Muslim United Club and struggling for jobs like selling pani-puri at Mumbai's famous ground Azad Maidan became his daily routine.

An old video of Yashasvi is going viral on social media, in which he claimed that he used to live in a tent and faced many difficulties. Water used to come inside the tent during rainfall, and the tent owner used to beat him, asking him to cook food if he wanted to continue living there.

Fate, however, had other plans. Jwala Singh, a coach at a local cricket academy, recognised the raw talent hidden beneath the hardships. He saw a spark in Yashasvi and offered him a chance to train, changing the course of his life forever.

Yashasvi's dedication and talent are reflected. He rose through the ranks, impressing with his batting prowess. Soon, he was playing for Mumbai's Under-19 team, scoring a record-breaking 319 not out. This caught the attention of national selectors, and at just 22, he found himself playing for India.

His achievements are nothing short of remarkable. He became the third youngest cricketer in Test history to score two double centuries against England in Rajko, a feat that cemented his place in the Indian cricket fraternity. But his recent purchase of a 1,110 square feet apartment in Bandra East holds a special significance. It's a testament to his hard work and resilience, a symbol of his journey from a tent in the city's heart to owning a home in the city of dreams.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's story is more than just an inspirational tale. It's a message of hope for every youngester in the city. It proves that with unwavering determination and a relentless spirit, even the most challenging beginnings can lead to extraordinary achievements.