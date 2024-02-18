India vs England, 3rd Test Day 4: India Register Record Win at Rajkot, Lead series 2-1

England who were set a mammoth 557 run target were bundled out for 122 in the fourth innings at Rajkot on a spinning track. Jadeja picked up his 13th career five-wicket haul, after Ashwin got his first wicket in the innings, as India scripted a win by a record margin of 434 runs.

This is India's biggest win in Tests (in terms of runs). Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double century for the second time in two Tests while Sarfaraz Khan scored his second half-century of his maiden Test as the pair unleashed carnage. They put up an unbeaten 172-run stand for the sixth wicket which came in just 158 balls and helped India set a England a mammoth target of 557 to chase. India declared on 430/4.