Ravindra Jadeja’s Instagram Banter With Wife Rivaba Goes Viral (See Post)

Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja lit up social media with a playful message to his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, on the eve of their much-anticipated IPL 2024 encounter against Gujarat Titans.

Jadeja responded to an Instagram post Rivaba shared from the Super Kings team hotel in Chennai. The photo showed Rivaba posing in front of a poster of her husband. Jadeja's reply, referencing a popular line from Rajinikanth's latest Tamil film "Jailer," urged his wife to return to their room.

"Mera hukum hai room mein jaldi wapas aa jao (Come back to the room quickly)," Jadeja wrote in his message. Fans quickly connected the phrase to the famous "Tiger ka Hukum" dialogue from the movie.

Jadeja is preparing for Tuesday's high-profile clash against the Gujarat Titans, a rematch of last year's IPL final. The game holds special significance for Jadeja, who played a pivotal role in Chennai's victory with a crucial six and a boundary in the final over.

The Chennai Super Kings have a tradition of allowing players to spend time with their families during the season, fostering a positive team atmosphere. This approach has contributed to the team's success over the years.

Tuesday's match will see a battle between two young captains: Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the Chennai Super Kings and Shubman Gill, who replaced Hardik Pandya as captain of the 2022 champion Gujarat Titans.

Both CSK and Gujarat won their opening matches, with Chennai defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat overcoming the Mumbai Indians. Chennai will be aiming to break their losing streak against Gujarat Titans in the IPL group stages.