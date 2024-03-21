CSK Captaincy: Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over from MS Dhoni. Where's Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), handing over the leadership to young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024. The official statement from CSK reads, "MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season."

Soon after CSK posted the tweet, fans and the entire cricketing fraternity erupted in disbelief. Netizens reacted to the news and tweeted their opinions and thoughts, with some welcoming the decision, while others gave heartfelt farewells to 'Mahi.'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently went through a period of change in leadership that caught the attention of cricket fans everywhere. Besides the well-known captain MS Dhoni, only two other players have led the team for a short while. Suresh Raina led the team briefly, winning just two out of six matches. Then came Ravindra Jadeja, who took over as captain for the 2022 season. However, after eight matches, Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as CSK captain in the middle of the season, and MS Dhoni had to take over.

The legendary captain mostly batted at No. 8 after Ravindra Jadeja, and Chennai fans often chanted Dhoni's name when Jadeja came out to bat, erupting upon his departure. Despite his outstanding performance, fans expressed disappointment when he batted ahead of Dhoni. They believed that if Jadeja batted higher in the order, Dhoni's fans would have to wait for him to get out. Speculations have since arisen about a rift between the two senior players. Notably, skipper MS Dhoni engaged in a heated conversation with Ravindra Jadeja, which was followed by Jadeja posting a cryptic tweet about Karma. Moreover, Jadeja liked a controversial tweet implying that he was not receiving the respect he deserved from CSK fans, despite his significant contributions to the team.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also opened up on this saying, "As far as Jadeja is concerned, he bowled superbly. While batting, our line-up of Ruturaj, Conway, Moeen, Rahane, with the results, whenever he [Jadeja] went in to bat, he had 5-10 balls left. In such situations, it can or can't click sometimes. But the thing is he also knew Dhoni was to come in next, and he himself would get just 2-3 balls sometimes. In such situations whenever he went in, the crowd used to welcome Dhoni. In a way, he may have felt hurt. Any player for that matter may have had that pressure. But he didn't complain about it even though he put out a tweet," Viswanathan said.

Despite having an experienced player like Jadeja, CSK management has full confidence in the 27-year-old Gaikwad, who has limited experience playing for Team India and has not yet established himself as a consistent performer in any cricket format.

However, with Dhoni's guidance, both on and off the field, Gaikwad is set to steer CSK into a new era, building on the legacy left by one of cricket's greatest leaders. But it remains to be seen whether Ruturaj will match the legacy of Dhoni as a captain and player or if Dhoni will take over the captaincy again as he did in IPL 2020 with Jadeja.

About Dhoni's Captaincy:

The 42-year-old has won five IPL titles as CSK's captain, including the title triumph in 2023 after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He guided India to the 2007 World Twenty20 title, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni has played 250 IPL matches, amassing 5,082 runs at an average of 38.79 and making 24 half-centuries.

As CSK prepares to defend their title in IPL 2024, starting with a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at Chepauk, all eyes will be on Gaikwad as he takes on the mantle of captaincy, aiming to lead the team to continued success in the highly competitive landscape of the IPL.