Watch: Pat Cummins Withdraws 'Obstructing the Field' Appeal Against Jadeja in CSK vs SRH Match; Mohammad Kaif Questions His Decision

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins displayed sportsmanship by not appealing for a potential obstructing the field dismissal against Ravindra Jadeja during the 18th match of the IPL 2024 tournament in Hyderabad on Friday.

Cummins elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (12) to Bhuvneshwar Kumar early on. However, Ajinkya Rahane (35) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) steadied the innings. Shivam Dube provided the impetus with a quickfire 45 off 24 balls, including four sixes and two fours. Jadeja chipped in with an unbeaten 31 off 23 balls, helping CSK post a total of 165/5 in their 20 overs. All five SRH bowlers claimed a wicket apiece.

In the 19th over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a yorker to Jadeja, who jammed the ball back into the ground. Realizing Jadeja was out of his crease, the bowler attempted to run him out. However, Jadeja came in the line of the throw, and the ball struck him. SRH wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen appealed for obstructing the field.

Despite the potential dismissal, Cummins, the SRH captain, opted against appealing. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif questioned Cummins' decision, wondering if it was a tactical ploy to keep a struggling Jadeja at the crease and MS Dhoni away from the strike. Kaif further asked if Cummins would have made the same call for Virat Kohli in a T20 World Cup match. He posted on social media:

"Two questions to Pat Cummins on withdrawing the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja. Was it a tactical call to let a struggling Jadeja bat on and keep Dhoni in the dugout? Would he have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at the World T20?"