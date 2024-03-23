IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Chennai Continue Dominance Against Bangalore, Win Season Opener by 6 Wickets

The first match of the IPL 2024 season was won by the Chennai Super Kings by six wickets as the defending champions keep an 8-1 record at Chepauk against the team from Bengaluru. CSK lost both their openers by the seventh over, with Rachin Ravindra blitzing his way to a 15-ball 37 and newly-appointed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad being dismissed for 15. Despite the twin shocks, CSK were 73/2 after 8 overs as they chased a target of 174 set by RCB.

Earlier, cameos by Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat propelled RCB to a decent score. Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for the Chennai taking four wickets. Earlier Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first.For RCB, Faf du Plessis (35) and Virat Kohli (21) gave a good start, but then RCB lost Cameron Green (18), Glenn Maxwell (0), Rajat Patidar (0) and Cameron Green (18). However, Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Kartik (38*) built a good partnership, leading RCB to score of 173/6 in 20 overs.