Virat Kohli's Bromance Moment with MS Dhoni During CSK vs RCB Clash Goes Viral, Netizens React (Watch Video)

Former India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming and humorous moment during the CSK vs RCB match in Chennai on Friday. The incident occurred during the change of overs when Kohli was in the middle. Kohli had his hand around Dhoni as both smiled and gave the fans what they were waiting for all these months. The picture is now circulating on social media as fans are reacting to it with love.

Here's how netizens reacted:

MS Dhoni 🤝🤝 Virat Kohli

Picture of the day from Chepauk pic.twitter.com/iJggmeOJiU — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) March 22, 2024

you can love dhoni but you cannot love dhoni like kohli loves dhoni 🥺🤌🏻❤ pic.twitter.com/bcYX4DzG2r — ً (@manmarziiyaan) March 22, 2024

MS Dhoni with Virat Kohli....!!!



- Frame of the day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mLKc7iCB1f — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 22, 2024

Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni.



- Moment of the day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k4ADSMSkaw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2024

Read Also | Virat Kohli Makes History, Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Surpass 12,000 Runs in T20 Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) chose to bat first after winning the toss. Captain Faf du Plessis set a brisk pace with an aggressive start, amassing 35 runs off 23 balls. However, CSK's Mustafizur Rahman turned the tide with crucial wickets, dismissing Du Plessis and Rajat Patidar early on. Kohli, witnessing Du Plessis' explosive play, awaited his turn but faced a setback as Rahman struck again, claiming Kohli's wicket after he reached 21 runs, a knock that also marked his milestone of 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.

This achievement made Kohli the first Indian and the sixth overall to breach the 12,000-run mark in T20s, further solidifying his legacy as one of the game's premier batters. Despite Kohli's departure, RCB continued their innings, navigating through CSK's bowling challenges to set a competitive total on the scoreboard. The match showcased the resilience of both teams, setting the tone for an exhilarating season ahead in IPL 2024. As cricket enthusiasts and fans relished this iconic moment between Kohli and Dhoni, the match's intensity and drama hinted at an action-packed season filled with memorable performances and thrilling encounters.