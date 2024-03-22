Virat Kohli Makes History, Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Surpass 12,000 Runs in T20 Cricket

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting maestro Virat Kohli has become the first Indian cricketer to surpass 12,000 runs in the T20 format. This remarkable feat was accomplished during the inaugural match of IPL 2024, featuring RCB against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium on Friday, March 22.

Kohli, renowned as the all-time leading run-scorer in both T20 Internationals (T20Is) and the IPL, reached this monumental milestone in the seventh over of the game by taking a swift single off bowler Ravindra Jadeja.

While Kohli's achievement sets him apart as the first Indian to achieve this remarkable milestone, several other international batters have also crossed the 12,000-run mark in T20 cricket. These include Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and David Warner.

Meanwhile, India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma is in close pursuit of the 12,000-run milestone in T20s, aiming to become the second Indian to reach this significant record. Sharma has accumulated 11,156 runs in 426 T20 matches and is poised to achieve this milestone soon.

The list of top T20 run-scorers includes:

Chris Gayle (WI): 14,562 runs in 463 matches

Shoaib Malik (PAK): 13,360 runs in 542 matches

Kieron Pollard (WI): 12,900 runs in 660 matches

Alex Hales (ENG): 12,319 runs in 449 matches

David Warner (AUS): 12,065 runs in 370 matches

Virat Kohli (IND): 12,000* runs in 377 matches

Kohli's stellar record extends to the IPL, where he stands as the only batter to have amassed over 7000 runs and holds the record for the most centuries in the competition. Additionally, he shares the distinction of the most half-centuries (50) with Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan.