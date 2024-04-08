Ravindra Jadeja Joins Virat Kohli In Elite Club, Becomes 5th Player To Achieve THIS Milestone in IPL

Ravindra Jadeja celebrated a landmark achievement and produced a stellar bowling performance in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday.

The all-rounder scalped three crucial wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs, dismissing Angkrish Raguvanshi, Sunil Narine, and Venkatesh Iyer. He also took a spectacular catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman in the final over, a feat that propelled him into an elite group.

Jadeja became only the fifth player in IPL history to reach the milestone of 100 catches. He joins Virat Kohli (110 catches), Suresh Raina (109 catches, retired in 2022), Kieron Pollard (103 catches, retired), and Rohit Sharma (100 catches) in this exclusive club.

CSK bowlers dominated on a pitch that assisted spin. Tushar Deshpande complemented Jadeja's spell with three wickets for 33 runs in his four overs, dismissing Phil Salt off the very first ball of the innings. Mustafizur Rahman, returning from injury, picked up two wickets for 22 runs in his four overs.

Shreyas Iyer, the KKR captain, top-scored with a fighting 34 off 32 balls, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered. Sunil Narine, known for his explosive starts, could only manage 27 off 20 balls, while youngster Angkrish Raguvanshi failed to convert his 24 off 18 balls into a big score.

