Viral Video: KKR Fans Denied Entry with Banners and Posters at Chepauk Stadium for IPL 2024 Match Against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans attending their team's IPL 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on Monday were reportedly denied entry with banners and posters in support of their team.

Watch video here:

A video circulating on social media shows security personnel confiscating a large banner from KKR fans. The reason for the restriction remains unclear. The caption accompanying the video expressed disappointment with the Chepauk stadium management's treatment of away fans.

This incident follows a similar one at Wankhede Stadium, where spectators were allegedly barred from carrying posters of Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma.

Read Also | Watch: Viral Video Shows Fans Claiming Rohit Sharma Posters Banned for MI vs RR Match at Wankhede Stadium

Match Update:

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to field first. He included Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shardul Thakur in his playing XI. KKR, currently undefeated in the tournament, fielded an unchanged lineup.

Playing XIs:

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana KKR: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Read Also | IPL 2024: Tushar Deshpande Dismisses Phil Salt for Golden Duck in CSK vs KKR Match (Watch Video)