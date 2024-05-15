Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pharmacist Dies of Heart Attack While Driving in Prayagraj; Shocking Video Surfaces

Pramod Yadav, a 50-year-old pharmacist at the Handia Community Health Centre in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, died on Wednesday morning from a heart attack while driving to work.

प्रयागराज में एक डॉक्टर की मौत हार्ट अटैक से हो गई जब वह गाड़ी चला रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/bxNWD1smRL — Gaurav Yadav (@ygauravyadav) May 15, 2024

According to regional media reports, Yadav left his rented home in Munshi village around 9:30 am. While travelling on the Jhusi-Sonauti Road, a short distance from his residence, Yadav suffered the attack. In a panicked state, Yadav managed to pull his car over to the side of the road. However, by the time concerned citizens noticed him unresponsive in the driver's seat and called the police at around noon, Yadav had passed away.

Police identified Yadav through an ID card found in the vehicle. They then contacted Yadav's family members and informed them of his passing.