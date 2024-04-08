IPL 2024: Tushar Deshpande Dismisses Phil Salt for Golden Duck in CSK vs KKR Match (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Phil Salt was dismissed for a golden duck in the first ball of their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.

Tushar Deshpande struck with the first delivery of the match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Salt attempted a powerful off-side shot but sliced the ball towards backward point, where Ravindra Jadeja took a leaping catch to give CSK a dream start.

Promising batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi joined Sunil Narine at the crease with fielding restrictions still in place. This was Salt's third golden duck in 12 IPL innings.

He was previously dismissed for golden ducks in his second and third IPL appearances in 2023, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Gujarat Titans (Mohammed Shami), respectively.

KKR looked to recover from the early blow. Deshpande's first over conceded only one run, but Raghuvanshi and Narine started finding boundaries soon after. Shardul Thakur entered the attack with KKR's score at 26-1 after three overs.

Playing XIs:

KKR: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana