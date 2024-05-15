Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Federation Cup 2024 with 82.27m Throw (Watch Video)

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra secured the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Federation Cup on Wednesday. The 26-year-old started slow in his first competitive outing on Indian soil in three years, but found his rhythm in the fourth round, launching a throw of 82.27 meters to claim the lead. He opted to skip his final attempt after DP Manu, who finished with a silver medal throw, completed his throws.

Golden homecoming for Neeraj! 🔥🔥



Neeraj Chopra clinches GOLD🥇 in #FederationCup2024 with a best attempt of 82.27m.pic.twitter.com/xqgLScZi0M — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 15, 2024

Golden boy Neeraj Chopra in action at Kalinga Stadium.



Electrifying atmosphere at Kalinga!! pic.twitter.com/ZQ5X5uugI5 — Manas Muduli🇮🇳 (@manas_muduli) May 15, 2024

Chopra's last domestic competition appearance was also at the Federation Cup in March 2021, where he won gold with a throw of 87.80 meters. Since then, he has amassed an impressive international record, including a historic Olympic gold in Tokyo, a Diamond League title in 2022, a world championship in 2023, and another Asian Games gold medal in China. He has also secured three individual Diamond League victories and a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships.

Despite his dominant run, Chopra is yet to break the coveted 90-meter barrier. His personal best and national record stand at 89.94 meters.