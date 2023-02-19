Don’t forget Shivaji’s sincerity, intelligence & selfless public welfare

Aurangabad: “If we want to reduce the contradiction between personal and external behaviour, do not just remember the seven or eight events of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 50 years, but also keep in mind his inner sincerity, sharp intelligence and selfless sense of public welfare,” said Dr Viswadhar Deshmukh, a scholar and researcher.

He was speaking in a programme organised on 'Why do we remember Shivaji Maharaj?' at the main auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Sunday as part of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the function while Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Mustjeeb Khan, Dr Anand Deshmukh, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Bhaskar Sathe and Dr Kailas Ambhure others were seated on the dais.

Dr Viswadhar Deshmukh said the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar should be practised. “On Shiv Jayanti, we dance and conduct mega-events. If we continue to be in celebration mode like this, nothing new will come to our minds. There is no objection about dancing, but there is the only objection to celebrating by dancing,” he added. VC Dr Yeole also spoke. Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings while Dr Sakhle proposed a vote of thanks.