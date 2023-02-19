Spend CSR on resolving issues in the district

-Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre in review meeting

Aurangabad: There are many industries in the district. Businesses are required to spend 2 percent of their profits on social activities as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre appealed to the industries to spend this fund to solve the problems in the district as a social responsibility.

Under the chairmanship of Bhumre, a review meeting of the CSR funds of the industries in the district was held at the collector office recently. Fund expenditure for the next financial year should be planned in coordination with the district administration. Bhumre appealed to all the industries to cooperate to solve the problems in the district.

Collector Astik Kumar Pandey said, the industries should spend 0.5 percent of the 2 percent CSR fund to solve the problems in rural areas. Pandey directed to submit the information to the district administration about how much funds have been spent by the industries so far for which works. Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, additional commissioner BB Nemane, resident deputy collector Appasaheb Shinde and representatives of various industries were present.