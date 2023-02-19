'Politics on Jyotirlinga cost Uddhav party symbol': Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 19 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction while reacting to a controversy that erupted after the state government published an ad inviting devotees to the Dakini Hill in Kamrup district to celebrate Mahashivratri.

Sarma said that Uddhav Thakeray might have lost the party symbol for bringing God into a political controversy.

Earlier, the Assam government claimed that the Dakini Hill is the site of the sixth Jyotirlinga, which irked the Maharashtra Opposition, including Uddhav Thackrey's Shiv Sena and other parties.

The Opposition said that the pilgrimage fell in Maharashtra's Pune, and they accused the Assam government of 'stealing God'.

While attending a Mahashivratri function, Sarma said on Sunday that the Shiv Puran had mentioned that Bhimshaknar Jyotirlinga was placed in Kamrup's Dakini Hill. The Puran has a full description of it.

He then went on to say, "I have not written the Shiv Puran. Had I written it, you could have attacked me.

"I do not have scientific evidence, but I can say from my sense that when they (Shiv Sena) brought God into political controversy, they had to face backlash by losing the party symbol," he said.

As per Hindu beliefs, the places from where Lord Shiva emerged are known as Jyotirlingas, and there are 12 such Jyotirlingas across the country.

After the Assam government's ad was published in leading newspapers across the country five days ago, Aditya Thackeray and other leaders quickly jumped to criticise Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor