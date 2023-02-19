Sudhakar Chavan & Anand Wagh nominated on Senate

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole has nominated Sudhakar Chavan and Anand Wagh as members on Senate from non-teaching staff.

Sudhakar Chavan is a senior assistant in the Establishment Department of the university while Anand Wagh works in the administration of Vasantrao Naik College.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle issued the letter of their nomination on the Senate as per sections 38 (2) (F) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016. The nomination is for five years.

A Senate meeting will be held on March 13 to discuss the budget for the next financial year. Also, the election for the eight members of the Management Council will be done in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the nomination of one member each from the Municipal Council/ Corporation and Zilla Parishad of four districts may be delayed as the election in MC and ZP are pending in these districts.