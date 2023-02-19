"Never taken seriously": Sanjay Raut lashes out at Amit Shah for 'Satyameva Jayate' statement

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he has never taken the latter seriously.

Raut's statement came after Amit Shah's said that formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant following EC's decision to allocate party name "Shiv Sena" and symbol "bow and arrow" to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Raut's response came after Amit Shah spoke in Pune celebrating the Election Commission of India's ruling in favour of his allies (Eknath Shinde faction).

"What Home Minister Amit Shah says has never been taken seriously. What can we say about people who believe in buying justice and truth? Who has won and lost Maharashtra we'll show when the time comes. We'll not say anything now," Sanjay Raut said.

Raut further claimed that the ruling Maharashtra government along with BJP has bought the party MPs, MLAs and councillors.

"The party, the leader & the dishonest group that bids Rs 50 crores for MLAs, Rs 100 crores for MPs and Rs 50 lakhs to 1 crore to buy our councillors," Raut said.

"How much it would bid to take our name and symbol, you decide? My information is Rs 2,000 crores," he further added.

Raut further tweeted, "I believe... Deals and transactions worth 2000 crores have been done so far to get the election symbol and name...This is a preliminary figure and 100 per cent true.. Soon many things will be revealed.. This had never happened in the history of the country."

He claimed that the transactions were done in 6 months.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Pune said, "Yesterday the Election Commission made 'doodh ka doodh, aur paani ka paani' (established the difference between truth and lie yesterday). The formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant yesterday. Shinde ji got bow and arrow symbol and the party name 'Shiv Sena'."

ECI in its ruling granting the party name "Shiv Sena" and party symbol "Bow and Arrow" observing that the current constitution of Shiv Sena is undemocratic and has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all", adding that such party structure fails to inspire confidence.

( With inputs from ANI )

