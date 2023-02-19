Photographer robbed on Naregaon road

-Two cameras stolen: incident on Naregaon to Wockhardt Company road

Aurangabad: Ten days ago, a photographer was robbed in front of the Idea call centre on Naregaon to Wockhardt company road on his way home from work. The MIDC Cidco police registered a case of robbery after the photographer lodged a complaint on February 18.

According to police, Baburao Pol (N11) is a photographer. On February 8, he was going home on a two-wheeler (MH-20-AR-2842) on the Naregaon to Wockhardt Company road at around 10 pm after taking pictures at an event. Meanwhile, three unidentified thieves approached him and pushed him off his motorcycle. He sustained serious injury to his left hand. One of the three person, snatched his bag, threatening him with a knife. The bag had two cameras worth Rs 35,000 and other items. They then ran away on the motorcycle. A case was lodged with the Cidco police. PSI Atmaram Ghuge is further investigating the case.

One robbed on February 14

On February 14, a liquor store owner in Naregaon who was carrying the money collected throughout the day was looted by four persons. Two of them have been arrested by the police. The police speculated that the same thieves robbed the photographer.