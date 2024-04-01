Watch: Viral Video Shows Fans Claiming Rohit Sharma Posters Banned for MI vs RR Match at Wankhede Stadium

Startling footage has emerged of Rohit Sharma posters being discarded outside Wankhede Stadium before the Mumbai Indians' first home game of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

A viral video clip shows fans leaving their posters and placards behind before entering the venue. Social media users allege they were not permitted to bring signs inside.

Pandya has been booed in MI's first two away games, both losses. The booing continued at Wankhede, prompting commentator Sanjay Manjrekar to criticize the crowd. The scene outside the stadium paints a contrasting picture. Fans, particularly the Mumbai crowd, appear hesitant to embrace Hardik as their new captain.

Hardik took over from Rohit in December 2023, but the public's reception remains lukewarm three months later. Perhaps strong performances are the only way to change that. Hardik has yet to make a significant impact, with only 35 runs and one wicket in the first two games.

With MI seeking their first win, there may not be a better opportunity for a turnaround. MI suffered narrow defeats in their opener against Gujarat Titans (by 6 runs) and against Sunrisers Hyderabad (by 31 runs in a high-scoring encounter).

In the ongoing match, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis were dismissed for golden ducks by Trent Boult. Mumbai Indians are currently 4 wickets down, with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma needing to rescue their side.