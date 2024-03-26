During the 7th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium today, CSK fans stood up and cheered for Ravindra Jadeja, the hero of the IPL 2023 final, for his remarkable contributions to the Yellow Army.

The CSK Fan Club Whistle Podu Army shared a video on X capturing the electrifying atmosphere at Chepauk Stadium, where fans chanted "Jaddu Jaddu" in tribute to the dashing all-rounder.

Watch Video Here:

There you go, this one for @imjadeja. Eyes on Jaddu at 7.34 but we did it as planned at 7.38 and Ravindra joined in with a Six 💛 ! #CSKvsGT#Jadeja#JADDU@ChennaiIPL@CricSuperFanpic.twitter.com/vdXPn0gWta — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) March 26, 2024

The tribute was in recognition of Jadeja's stellar performance in the IPL 2023 final against the same opponents, where his explosive cameo led CSK to their fifth IPL title on March 29 last year.

Ravindra Jadeja's incredible innings of 15* off six balls, including crucial runs in the final two deliveries, sealed CSK's victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. This win not only secured CSK's fifth IPL title but also tied them with Mumbai Indians as the joint-most successful franchise in IPL history.

In the IPL 2024 opener last week on March 22, Ravindra Jadeja's crucial 25* in the run-chase guided CSK to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).