Chamari Athapaththu Wins Toss, Sri Lanka to Bowl First Against Pakistan in Rain-Shortened ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match; Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Update: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and chose to bowl first against Pakistan Women in their final group-stage match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, October 24, 2025. The match has been reduced to 34 overs per side with a seven-over powerplay due to rain. Both teams have been eliminated from semifinal contention. Sri Lanka have played six matches, winning only once. Two of their games were washed out. They lost to India, England and South Africa and sit sixth in the points table with four points. Pakistan have yet to win a match. They have two points from six games and are last in the standings. Both teams will aim to finish the tournament on a positive note.

Sri Lanka captain said the decision to bowl was based on pitch and weather conditions. "I decided to bowl first because I’m pretty confident about our bowling attack. The conditions aren’t great for batting - it’s been raining for the last two or three days - so we thought bowling first would give us the best chance. We’ve made one change - Udeshika Prabodhani comes into the side. We feel she strengthens our lineup for today’s conditions. Yeah, definitely. We didn’t play our best cricket in that match, to be honest, but we were lucky to get over the line in the final over. Today it’s about executing our plans at the right time - that’s the key. Hopefully, we can play our best cricket. It’s very important. We’re playing on home soil, in front of our home crowd, so we want to give them something to cheer about. We want to finish this tournament on a high - that’s the main goal for us as a team," Chamari Athapaththu said after winning the toss.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said her side would look to post a total between 180 and 200. "I think the pitch looks really good for the batters, especially under the lights. So we’ll try to post a good total, somewhere around 180 or 200, which should be a strong score on this surface. I think, from a batting point of view, it’s about building partnerships. We want to bat a bit longer and make sure we support each other through the innings. Today’s a shorter format - just 30 overs - which I think suits us, so we’ll look to put up a competitive total. It’s very important for us as a team. Hopefully, we can finish on a high, win this match, and go back home with confidence. Yes, we’ve made two changes. Sidra Nawaz and Diana are out, and Iman comes in… I’m forgetting the other name at the moment! (laughs) But we’ll confirm that soon," Sana said.

Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Playing XIs

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera