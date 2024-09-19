Chepauk Crowd Chants ‘India Cha Raja Rohit Sharma’ During IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video)

Indian Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma drew a massive cheer from the crowd on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium on Thursday, September 19. As Sharma came out to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the fans erupted in chants of “India cha raja Rohit Sharma” and “Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma.”

Huge roar "India cha Raja Rohit Sharma" chants for captain Rohit Sharma at Chepauk.🥵🔥



Unreal craze for captain @ImRo45🐐🥶 pic.twitter.com/x1PKb4LkYl — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 19, 2024

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bowl first. Sharma and Jaiswal began the innings cautiously, scoring 14 runs in the first five overs without losing a wicket. However, Hasan Mahmud made an early impact, dismissing Sharma on the first ball of the sixth over. Mahmud’s delivery forced an edge that was caught brilliantly by Shanto at second slip. Sharma scored six runs off 19 balls, including one boundary.

Read Also | Rishabh Pant Engages in Argument with Litton Das During IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video)

Shubman Gill, who came in at No. 3, was dismissed for a duck, caught down the leg side off Mahmud’s bowling. Former captain Virat Kohli also struggled, scoring just six runs before becoming Mahmud’s third wicket, leaving India at 34 for 3 within 10 overs.

Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant then steadied the innings with an unbeaten partnership of 54 runs off 83 balls for the fourth wicket. At lunch on Day 1, India were 88 for 3 after 23 overs, with Jaiswal on 37 off 62 balls and Pant on 33 off 44 balls.

After the lunch break, Mahmud continued to challenge the Indian batsmen and soon took the crucial wicket of Pant, who edged the ball to wicketkeeper Litton Das, bringing his tally to four wickets for the day.

Read Also | "I always back the underdogs": Ravichandran Ashwin praises Bangladesh's remarkable cricket triumph over Pakistan