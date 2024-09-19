Rishabh Pant Engages in Argument with Litton Das During IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video)

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant got involved in a verbal exchange with Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das on Day 1 of the first Test between India vs Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, September 19.

Pant, known for his lively on-field chatter, was caught on camera saying, "Usko feko na bhai, mujhe kyon maar rahe ho" (Throw the ball to him, don't hit me). The video of the verbal spat between the two wicketkeepers has gone viral.

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud was the star of the day, claiming three crucial wickets, including that of former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who scored just six runs. Kohli’s dismissal came in the 10th over when he edged a full delivery outside off stump, which was safely caught by Das.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for six runs off 19 balls after being caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto off Mahmud's bowling. Shubman Gill also fell early, getting out for a duck, leaving India under pressure.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.