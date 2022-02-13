Cheteshwar Pujara goes unsold at IPL 2022 auction

India's test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara has gone unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction which is being held at Bengaluru. Pujara played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first three seasons of the IPL. In the 2011 players' auction, he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He started for RCB for the fourth season of the IPL before injuring his knee in a match against Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

The injury kept him out of action for nearly a year before he returned to domestic cricket at the end of 2011. In February 2021, Pujara was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for 50 lakhs in the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League.He however did not get a chance to play in any match