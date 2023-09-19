County Championship: Cheteshwar Pujara suspended for one match

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been suspended for his side Sussex's upcoming match against Derbyshire in the County Championship. Pujara has received an automatic suspension after his club side accumulated a fourth fixed penalty of the season, which also sees the team receiving a 12-point penalty.

India batter is leading Sussex in the Division II of the County Championship. According to County Championship's rules, a side which reaches four penalties gets a 12-point deduction and the captain who led them in all those games also faces a match suspension. Sussex were hit with their third and fourth penalty in the match against Leicestershire at Hove. Tom Haines was reported for a Level One offence, while Jack Carson was hit with a Level Two offence. The two players have been dropped by Sussex for their next clash