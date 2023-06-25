Chinelle Henry named in West Indies' provisional squad for two ODIs against Ireland

St Johns [Antigua], June 25 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women's Selection Panel announced the West Indies Women's provisional squad for the first and second One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Ireland Women, to be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on and June 26 and 28.

Windies have named fit-again Chinelle Henry in their 16-player provisional squad for the first two ODIs.

"The provisional squad includes some exciting new talent, with right-arm off-spinner Ashmini Munisar and wicketkeeper-batter Shunelle Sawh being named for the first time. Both players have shown their potential with the West Indies Rising Stars Under 19s team and have now been called up to the senior West Indies Women's squad. They will be joining their Rising Stars teammates Zaida James and Djenaba Joseph, who have already gained valuable experience representing the senior team in the Tri-Series against India and South Africa and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year," CWI said in a statement.

The squad is boosted by Chinelle Henry, the experienced allrounder, who is selected having fully recovered from the injury which kept her out of the recent Super50 Cup and CWI T20 Blaze tournaments. The squad is led by captain Hayley Matthews and vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle. The official squad of thirteen players will be named ahead of each match.

"The CG United ODI series against Ireland gives a good opportunity for batters to focus and to stay longer at the crease and build innings. A number of the younger players would be transitioning from the shorter format to the fifty-over format. They definitely have the potential, and it is important that the policy of identifying young players and developing the talent pool is continued," CWI's Lead Selector for Women's Cricket, Ann Browne-John, said in a statement.

"The squad shows a great balance of batting coupled with a variety of bowling styles, which is something that has been lacking in the recent past. Victory here will provide valuable points as the team attempts to move up in the rankings and qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup," Browne-John added.

The matches are West Indies Women's only home fixture in 2023. The three ODIs comprise West Indies' third fixture in the ICC Women's Championship where they are pushing to win points to achieve a top-five position to qualify automatically for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025.

West Indies Women's provisional squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shunelle Sawh, Stafanie Taylor and Rashada Williams.

