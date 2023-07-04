West Indies Women's squad announced for T20I series against Ireland

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, July 4 Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Tuesday announced the 14-member squad for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) series against Ireland at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The squad includes three Rising Stars Women's Under 19 players – Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, and Djenaba Joseph. West Indies will enter the T20I Series on a high having clinched the CG United ODI Series 2-0, with one match being a no result due to rain.

CWI Lead selector Ann Browne-John said, "The selection panel decided to retain the players who completed the ODI series. These players have shown form and performance which enabled the team to secure a series win, which the team has been striving for in recent times. As we continue the rebuilding, we believe we have found a competent balance in mix of senior players and the younger players selected. It is in keeping with our ethos of preparing the next batch of West Indies women’s players, by combining the experienced and the newly capped players.”

Squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

T20 International Series:

July 4: 1st T20I

July 6: 2nd T20I

July 8: 3rd T20I

All matches start at 5pm Eastern Caribbean Time (4pm Jamaica Time)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor