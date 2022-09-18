CPL 2022: St Lucia Kings back into top four for play-offs

The Saint Lucia Kings moved back into the top four in the race for the play-off spots with a commanding 49-run victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Barbados Royals have 12 points and Jamaica had eight. Trinbago Knight Riders lie third with seven and St Lucia have six points.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to field first, but it was Faf du Plessis who got the Saint Lucia Kings off to a dominating start by scoring boundaries throughout the opening overs. Johnson Charles then continued to score runs, before big hitting from David Wiese and Roshon Primus powered the Kings to a total of 189 for 7.

Faf du Plessis and Charles found boundaries at ease at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Then du Plessis lost his wicket attempting a scoop shot. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Kings managed 189 for seven largely thanks to the performance of Charles, who scored 61 and was at the crease for over 15 overs.

In their chase, the Patriots could not find fluency as they lost four wickets in the first ten overs. Wiese was the stand-out bowler for the Kings, taking three wickets for just eight runs as the Patriots finished 140 all out and lost by a margin of 49 runs.

Patriots had begun to build a foundation in their chase but lost both openers Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis in the fifth over. Then Wiese took the wickets of both Darren and DJ Bravo. The Patriots seemed to rebound with Dewald Brevis scoring some crucial runs before he was caught out.

Then Kesrick Williams proved a threat with the ball and took three wickets. Patriots were unable to keep up with the required run rate and were bowled out for 140, losing by 49 runs.

Brief scores: St Lucia Kings 189/7 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 61, Faf du Plessis 41, David Wiese 21 not out, Dwayne Bravo 2/26) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 140 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 32, Rashid Khan 26, David Wiese 3/8, Kesrick Williams 3/32) by 49 runs.

( With inputs from ANI )

