One dies; two injured in ST bus-motorcycle collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A motorcyclist died, while two others riding a pillion sustained injuries after the motorcycle on which they were riding was dashed by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at Mungi Phata near Pategaon (in Paithan tehsil) on Monday early morning. The deceased have been identified as Keshav Vithal Natkar (40, Natkarwadi).

It is learnt that Keshav and Mahadev Natkar (50) planned to visit Pandharpur. Hence they told Akshay Natkar (18) to drop them on his motorcycle (MH 17 AX 1605) at Paithan.

Meanwhile, the ST bus proceeding to Nasik from Paithan (MH 20 BL 3884) hit the motorcycle. All three Natkars sustained grave injuries. The victims were rushed to Paithan’s rural hospital with the help of villagers. After primary treatment, Keshav and Akshay were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment. However, Keshav died while undergoing treatment in the evening. Paithan police have detained the bus driver Eknath Kedare and registered a case against him in this regard. Further investigation is on.