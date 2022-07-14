Cricket Australia announces 2022-23 Big Bash schedule, tournament to begin from December 13

The 12th edition of the Big Bash League is set to begin on December 13, 2022, with the grand finale being scheduled for February 4, 2023. A total of 56 matches will be played in the group stage and the fixtures will be hosted by several grounds across the country. The season opener will have Sydney Thunder taking on the Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval.The new season will be played across 17 venues this season including three new ones - Lavington Sports Ground in Albury, Cazalys Stadium in Cairns and North Sydney Oval to host home games for Sydney Thunder, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers respectively."The KFC BBL|12 season is setting up to have everything we love about the Big Bash - great players, full stadiums of home fans and the best nights of entertainment anywhere this summer," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said.

"This schedule provides the platform for that, with a mix of world-class stadiums and regional venues, opportunities for player participation and all the marquee games that our fans love," he added with spectators to be able to witness seven home matches this season. "This, combined with other exciting developments in including the KFC BBL|12 Draft for overseas players, make us incredibly excited for the season ahead.""The schedule also includes minimal overlap with men's and women's international cricket, providing a fan-friendly viewing schedule and opportunities for players to take part in the BBL," a Cricket Australia release stated.Between December 13th to January 25th of the group stage fixtures, only 25th December will be an off day owing to Christmas. Thus, there will be at least one clash on all other days throughout the scheduled period. The eliminator will be played on January 27, whereas the Qualifier and the Knockout game are scheduled for January 28 and January 29 respectively. The Challenger will be played on February 2nd and the finals will be played on February 4.

BBL12 fixtures

December 13: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Manuka Oval

December 14: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Oval

December 15: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Cazalys Stadium (Cairns)

December 16: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, MCG

December 16: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Showground

December 17: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium

December 18: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Marvel Stadium

December 19: Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, University of Tasmania Stadium

December 20: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Oval

December 21: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, GMHBA Stadium (Geelong)

December 22: Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, SCG

December 23: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, CitiPower Centre

December 23: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Gabba

December 24: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Blundstone Arena

December 26: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, SCG

December 26: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Optus Stadium

December 27: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Sydney Showground

December 28: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, SCG

December 29: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Metricon Stadium

December 29: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Optus Stadium

December 30: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, GMHBA Stadium (Geelong)

December 31: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Lavington Sports Ground (Albury)

December 31: Adelaide Striker vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval

January 1: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Marvel Stadium

January 1: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Gabba

January 2: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Blundstone Arena

January 3: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, MCG

January 4: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, North Sydney Oval

January 4: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Optus Stadium

January 5: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Oval

January 6: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, MCG

January 7: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Marvel Stadium

January 7: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Optus Stadium

January 8: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Sydney Showground

January 9: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Blundstone Arena

January 10: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Oval

January 11: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Gabba

January 12: Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, MCG

January 13: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Sydney Showground

January 14: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Oval

January 14: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Marvel Stadium

January 15: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Blundstone Arena

January 15: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, SCG

January 16: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, MCG

January 17: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, C.ex Coffs International Stadium

January 18: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Optus Stadium

January 19: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Manuka Oval

January 20: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Oval

January 20: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Gabba

January 21: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, SCG

January 22: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Gabba

January 22: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Optus Stadium

January 23: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Blundstone Arena

January 24: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Marvel Stadium

January 25: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, University of Tasmania Stadium

January 25: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, MCG

January 27: Eliminator, TBC

January 28: Qualifier, TBC

January 29: Knockout, TBC

February 2: Challenger, TBC

February 4: The Final, TBC

