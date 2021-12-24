'Cricket South Africa, I want to show you how good I am if you have forgotten it' Du Plessis slammed South African team selectors

Star cricketer Faf du Plessis, from South Africa, has spoke about his mental demons while playing the match. Well known for his batting Faf Du Plessis has played in Indian IPL for Chennai Super Kings, the cricketer who set a record of 86 to end the tournament with 633 runs, in IPL finals against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 15, told how angry he was during the play just to prove his point to the selectors who dismissed him from the South Africa's T20 World Cup.



During his recent chat, he said "I have a good batting voice and a bad batting voice. To give you a practical example of this voice, in this last IPL, I had a fantastic IPL, to the point where the goals I set for myself, which were to be in the top three [run-scorers] right from the beginning, I got along to this goal pretty well,".



He further added, "But, through the process of this, there's this positive and negative voice. To reference one such incident, I'm in the race, but in the semi-final, I get one and everyone shoots past me, and then I'm sitting at number six".

He expressed his happiness after wining the game, "So, we win the game and go into the final. It's a big game, and this negative voice goes, 'no, you're not making it, they're too far away. Actually, you know what, you're a little bit out of form, I don't know how you will get runs in the final. Oh, it's a big game, you got one in the last game'. This voice tells me a failure" Plessis said.