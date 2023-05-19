"South Africa will be missing a trick if...": Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik on Faf du Plessis

New Delhi [India], May 19 : India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik backed South African Veteran Faf du Plessis to make a comeback in international cricket and should be selected in the South Africa squad of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Du Plessis has been a beacon of consistency while opening the batting alongside Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL this year, with the in-form batter having already amassed more than 600 runs for his side.

In 13 games, du Plessis has notched 702 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 153.94, with the South African having scored eight half-centuries to help get the Bangalore-based franchise off to a solid start on numerous occasions as per ICC.

Karthik - who has been du Plessis' teammate at RCB for a couple of years - hasn't been surprised by the former South African skipper's consistency and believes the 38-year-old still has a lot to offer at international level.

Speaking on the latest edition of The ICC Review, Karthik said, "I'm not at all surprised with Faf's form because I think he's a terrific player. He's a very good leader as well.

"In the last four, five years of IPL, he's been very consistent and he's just had another year where he's been even more consistent, even more effective, even more powerful."

While du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2021 and last featured for South Africa at the international level in February of that year, the right-hander has indicated he is open to playing for the Proteas again in white-ball cricket.

The South African batter has an excellent record in ODIs in India, scoring 394 runs in 10 matches at an average greater than 65 and Karthik believes that it would be a no-brainer to include someone with his experience at the tournament.

"I think South Africa will be missing a trick if they don't take him to the World Cup. I think he is ready. He is somebody who can make a difference as a leader, as a batter," Karthik said.

"So I genuinely wish Faf says yes, when South Africa asks him because he will make an impact at that World Cup if he's there."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor