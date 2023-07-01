Cricket West Indies appoints Miles Bascombe as new director of cricket

St. John's [Antigua], July 1 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday announced former WI batter Miles Bascombe as Cricket West Indies (CWI) as the new director of cricket on a three-year contract.

Bascombe will take over from Jimmy Adams, whose term comes to an end after six years.

CWI released an official statement to announce his appointment.

"At a Board of Directors meeting on Friday 30 June 2023 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Miles Bascombe as the new Director of Cricket, on a three-year contract. Bascombe will take over from Jimmy Adams, who had been in the role for the past six years," read the CWI statement.

The 37-year-old played one T20 International for the West Indies in 2011 and played first-class cricket from 2007-2017. After the end of his playing days, he became the men's selector at CWI from 2019 to 2021. He was the technical director at the Windward Islands Cricket Board over the last two years.

Johnny Grave, CWI Chief Executive Officer expressed his delight at the appointment of Bascombe and said as quoted by windiescricket.com, "Following a thorough recruitment process, Miles stood out to the panel with his skills, experience and intimate knowledge of our cricket system, especially at Territorial Board level."

"His passion and understanding of the game at all levels are outstanding. He is a critical thinker with a strong analytical and strategic mindset, which will be hugely beneficial to us as we embark on formulating our new 4-year strategic plan. I have no doubt he will hit the ground running and will relish the challenge before us to develop higher standards and better structures within our cricket system," Grave said.

Bascombe also said a few words as he takes up a new role and said, "West Indies Cricket is at a critical stage with an urgent need to improve performances. We have made significant progress with establishing a central High-Performance system that now needs to be rolled out across all of our Territories."

"I am looking forward to working as a member of the CWI senior leadership team and closely with the Territorial Boards to bring about the necessary improvements that I am confident will lead to more success by implementing a robust system based on achieving world-class standards and by driving a winning culture," Bascombe added

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor