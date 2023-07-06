Brain Lara's advice on situations is great and it will only help batters, says Kraigg Brathwaite

St. John’s (Antigua), July 6 Ahead of the two-match Test series against India, West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite said that the legendary batter Brian Lara’s advice on dealing with various situations has been great and hopes that it will help the rest of batting line-up.

Lara, the former left-handed batter widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, is currently at the preparatory camp of the Test team at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua as the team's performance mentor ahead of the series against India, starting from July 12 in Dominica.

The 54-year old Lara earlier worked with the Test team in the year on the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"It's great to have him here. In terms of the conversations we have with him, we always learn and he is big on planning… on how you are going to score your runs. His advice on situations is great and it will only help the batters," Brathwaite was quoted as saying by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

After the first Test against India in Dominica, the second Test will be played in Trinidad from July 20, followed by the three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour. Brathwaite has urged cricket fans in Dominica and Trinidad to come to stadiums and support the team in huge numbers.

"It's important to start well. We are playing against India, so you know the guys are really looking forward to it. Dominica will host the first Test match, and we call for the supporters in Dominica to come out and support us -- but the guys are really looking forward to the first two Test matches of this cycle," he said.

The second Test at Trinidad will also be the 100th Test match between West Indies and India.

"That’s great, you know in terms of the 100th Test match against the Indies, and it's in Trinidad, and you know they love their cricket there, so I think it's important, and we have to try to make the region proud. The guys have put some good effort in the last three days, and they still have a few days left and you know we have to keep pushing hard," concluded Brathwaite.

