Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: INDIA Bloc Party Members Clash With Each Other in Amroha ( Watch Video)

A clash has been witnessed between INDIA Bloc workers in Amroha. Workers of AAP, Samajwadi Party and Congress clashed with each other. As per reports, Danish Ali's supporters have beaten each other. Ali, is contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on a Congress ticket after switching over from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Amroha is one of the 17 Lok Sabha seats allocated to the Congress in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

As the BSP candidate, Ali had won the Amroha seat five years ago, securing 51.39% votes.

VIDEO | Clashes broke out between Congress and AAP workers during the public meeting of Congress candidate from #Amroha Danish Ali, yesterday.#LSPolls2024WithPTI#LokSabhaElections2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Zv6ppQpurr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2024

The Congress did not have a strong face for Amroha. He had recently met Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in New Delhi to seek her blessings. Earlier, Ali had joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amroha last month. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied her brother there.

Last year, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of objectionable words against Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha had created a storm in the political circles. Rahul Gandhi, in an apparent show of solidarity, had met Ali at his residence in New Delhi.The Bahujan Samaj Party, however, suspended Ali for anti-party activities.This happened after Ali, along with other opposition members, walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings to protest against the expulsion of TMC leader Mahua Moitra, while other BSP members remained in the House.