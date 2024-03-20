Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video)

Suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali has joined the Congress in national capital Delhi. Ali had earlier joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra at its starting point in Manipur, saying he would be failing in his duty as a politician if he did not be a part of the "biggest drive for unity and justice".He had also joined Rahul Gandhi's Yatra when it passed through his constituency of Amroha.

“This is a very important moment for me. I have arrived here after much soul-searching. I had two options – either to accept the status quo and ignore the exploitation of Dalits, backwards, tribals, minorities and other marginalised and poor sections, or to launch an all-out campaign against this atmosphere of fear, hate, exploitation and the deepening divide in the country," Danish Ali tweeted at that time. The BSP suspended Danish Ali last year amid speculation of his growing closeness to Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi visited Ali at his official residence in Delhi to offer his support after derogatory comments were made against Ali by BSP lawmaker Bidhuri.